Looking at the bright side! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is relieved husband Justin Bieber‘s tour was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. She thinks he can use this time at home to focus on his mental health.

“I honestly feel like with that whole thing everything happens for a reason,” the 23-year-old said during the May 11 episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch. “I’m almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare. When the tour does come back around and when we do go out … when you go out, you’re just going to be strong and healthy. That makes me feel a little bit better.”

Jenga with the Biebers Hailey and I play Jenga Posted by Justin Bieber on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Justin’s tour was supposed to kick off on May 14, and though it’s unfortunate he’ll have to wait to get back to work, the “Yummy” artist seems happy for the time off. So far, the singer has been keeping himself busy with his lady. During the quarantine, the pair like to do a number of activities together, including cooking, playing Jenga and spending time outdoors.

Additionally, he released new music on May 8 — a song with Ariana Grande called “Stuck With U.” The accompanying music video featured different couples at home, including Ayesha and Steph Curry and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

It’s clear Justin and Hailey have come a long way in their relationship. They first sparked dating rumors in 2014. In January 2016, they confirmed their romance with a photo of them kissing shared on Instagram. That same year, the duo broke up and eventually got back together in 2018.

The pair tied the knot for the first time in September 2018, then once again a year later surrounded by family and friends. Since then, they’ve gotten candid about the high and lows of their marriage. It turns out, separating in 2016 made their bond stronger.

“When I looked back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing,” the blonde beauty admitted during a previous episode of their series. “I felt like I found my footing in my career and on my own and as a young adult. I did a lot of work by myself and on my own before we got together.”

Everything does happen for a reason!