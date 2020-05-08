Check Out the Celeb Couples Who Appear in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video

Love is in the air, and it’s also in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video. The duo released the project on Friday, May 8, and it features a bunch of famous celebrity couples from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to Ayesha and Steph Curry.

Additionally, it also confirmed two new star-studded relationships: Ariana Grande with boyfriend Dalton Gomez and Demi Lovato with beau Max Ehrich. Both pop stars kept their romances low-key until the release of the video, which featured Demi kissing her man and Ariana giving her boo a hug.

One couple who are all about the PDA is Justin and wife Hailey Baldwin. The married duo make several appearances looking super smitten, proving how strong they’re going since tying the knot in September 2018. At one point, he even serenades his lady. “Baby, run your mouth/ I still wouldn’t change/Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you/ I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you,” he sings to her.

Despite being head over heels for each other, the “Yummy” singer and the model have admitted relationships are no walk in the park. The pair got candid about the high and lows during their new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch. Hailey opened up about how their 2016 split affected her.

“I think that one thing that’s really important is that from the time you and I ended and were not on good terms, I was on my own essentially,” she divulged. “I didn’t just throw myself into a relationship, throw myself into something else to try to … distract myself and forget.”

Though it was a difficult choice at the time, their separation made them stronger. “When I looked back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing,” she continued. “I felt like I found my footing in my career and on my own and as a young adult. I did a lot of work by myself and on my own before we got together.”

Justin and Hailey reconciled in 2018, and the rest is history!

Keep scrolling to see all the celeb couples in the “Stuck With U” music video.