Sealed with a kiss! Demi Lovato confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Max Ehrich in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s music video for “Stuck With U” released on Friday, May 8.

Around the two-minute and 56 seconds mark, the pair slow dance, and Max, 28, spins his lady around before they share a romantic smooch. Aww! Though the couple only appear in the vid for a few seconds, it’s very clear they’re smitten with each other.

Life & Style confirmed the “I Love Me” singer, 27, and the soap opera actor began dating in March. Since then, Demi and Max have hinted at their relationship with some super sweet exchanges on social media. On May 6, Max shared a few Instagram photos that Demi took. “Who’s that cutie?” she commented. He replied, “The real cutie is the photographer that put that smile on my face.”

Instagram

The duo are currently quarantining together and it turns out, Max didn’t hesitate to answer when the Disney alum asked him to self-isolate with her. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy,” a source told In Touch. “They get along so well.”

Ultimately, they have both been benefiting from having some down time. “They’re enjoying getting to know each other — and now is the perfect time because neither of them is traveling with their jobs,” the insider added.

While it’s only been a few months since Demi and her ex Austin Wilson split, things seem to be going really well with her new man. “As it’s in the early days, some of her friends are concerned that she’s trying to rush the relationship,” the source divulged. “But she’s told them to rest assured.”

Demi and Austin dated for roughly one month in late 2019. She confirmed the split when she direct messaged a fan in December. “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy,” Demi told the follower at the time. “Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

Meanwhile, Max dated model Sommer Ray in 2017. Prior to that, he was romantically linked to actress Veronica Dunne.

We’re glad Demi and Max seem happy!