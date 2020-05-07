Flirtin’ up a storm! Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, had the cutest exchange on Instagram after the Young and the Restless alum shared photos of himself the pop singer took on May 6. “Who’s that cutie?” the starlet, 27, gushed over the series of four photos of her man dressed in a tie-dye shirt, a grey beanie and sunglasses.

In response, the 28-year-old wrote, “The real cutie is the photographer that put that smile on my face.” He even added a red heart emoji to hammer home his point.

Shortly after their adorable words, the New Jersey native also showed love on one of the brunette beauty’s steamy new Instagram videos. Max left five fire and one heart-eyed emoji on the sexy post, which garnered over 500 likes.

An insider told In Touch when the pop star asked the actor to self-isolate together, he jumped at the chance. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy,” the source said. “They get along so well.”

Demi is focusing on her music while in quarantine — and her new man is inspiring the work, the insider added. “As it’s in the early days, some of her friends are concerned that she’s trying to rush the relationship,” the source admitted. “But she’s told them to rest assured.”

“They’re enjoying getting to know each other — and now is the perfect time because neither of them is traveling with their jobs,” the insider explained.

The cute couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together in Los Angeles in early March. They fueled speculation even further with flirty comments on social media. Us Weekly confirmed the dynamic duo were off to a “strong start” as a couple on March 25.

Prior to her relationship with Max, Demi dated Austin Wilson in November 2019. But her relationship with the tattooed model was short-lived. The couple split after just one month together, though a source told In Touch they were very compatible.

We can’t wait to see where things go next for these two!