We’ve seen Demi Lovato grow up right in front of our eyes. The “Sober” artist has made many changes in their life, yet still remains true to themself— and that’s something that can be seen through what they wear!

Ever since Demi’s early days on the Disney Channel, the New Mexico native has incorporated hints of edginess to their style, which goes hand-in-hand with the music they create. In addition to their rockin’ clothes, the “Skyscraper” singer has always been very open about body image. In September 2019, Demi took to Instagram to share a powerful message about self-love.

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what? It’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally so tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it — yes, the other bikini pics were edited — and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth — so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me,” they began the lengthy post, along with sharing a stunning snapshot of themself in a cheetah print swimsuit.

“This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” Demi continued. “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

Since then, the Grammy nominee continues to live their very best life. Not only does Demi look fantastic, but they continue to kill their career while being open with fans.

“I’m so used to being open with my fans, and being vulnerable with my music,” Demi explained to Billboard in June 2022 when discussing their “Skin of My Teeth” single. “What happened was, you know, I did go back to treatment, and when I came out, I saw all of these headlines that were like, ‘Demi leaves treatment again!’ And I’m like, ‘F–k you, I’m going to write a song about that, and I’m putting that headline in the first line.’ So it just was owning my narrative — owning the fact that this is my story, and I’m going to tell it, and I don’t need anyone else to tell it.”

