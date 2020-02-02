From one stage to another! Demi Lovato performed the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, and she completely killed it. The songstress wore a gorgeous white pantsuit and had her brunette locks in perfect curls. Just gorgeous.

In mid-January, the 27-year-old revealed her big plans to her Instagram followers. “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV,” she captioned a photo of herself at the time. “See you in Miami. @NFL.”

Of course, her fans were so excited when they heard the news. One person wrote, “Literally the only reason I will be watching,” while another echoed, “This is insane!!!! Not even a full month in, and you are rocking 2020!” A third person chimed in, writing, “SHE READY!!!!”

Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

It’s been quite a hectic few weeks for the pop star as she recently just performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards — her first live show since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018. Demi sang her powerful new ballad “Anyone” and got emotional on stage. Not only did she shed a tear, but she also had to collect herself before she sang in front of the audience.

After her epic return, the brunette beauty couldn’t help but thank her followers for supporting her over the years. “What an unbelievable night,” she gushed. “My first time back on stage in almost [two] years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”

Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Not only did Demi’s fans send her some love but other celebrities reached out and commented on her post. “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiration and deserved this moment was,” her pal Selena Gomez wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Demi, I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.” Ruby Rose added, “Oh. Demi. My heart. I’m so proud,” while Bella Thorne chimed in, writing, “Here we go, baby.”

On January 24, the “Confident” songstress revealed she wrote her new song just days before the scary incident. “So, I recorded the vocals for it four days before,” she told Zane Lowe. “The lyrics took on a totally different meaning. At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And kind of listen back to it, and you think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

She continued, “I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I was singing this song, and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact.”

We’re just happy to see Demi crushing it these days! Welcome back, girl.