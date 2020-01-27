Demi Lovato’s Lyrics to New Song ‘Anyone’ From the 2020 Grammys Will Have You in Tears

So powerful. The lyrics to Demi Lovato‘s new song “Anyone,” which she debuted live on stage at the 2020 Grammys on January 26, are extremely emotional. The singer wrote her latest track just four days before her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Needless to say, it’s extremely personal and an inside look into what the 27-year-old was going through at that time.

“I tried to talk to my piano/I tried to talk to my guitar/Talked to my imagination/Confided into alcohol,” the first verse begins of the ballad. “I tried and tried and tried some more/Told secrets ’til my voice was sore/Tired of empty conversation/’Cause no one hears me anymore.”

The pre-chorus sheds light on how the former Disney kid felt alone and isolated. “A hundred million stories/And a hundred million songs/I feel stupid when I sing/Nobody’s listening to me/Nobody’s listening,” she sings. “I talked to shooting stars/But they always get it wrong/I feel stupid when I pray/So, why am I praying anyway?/If nobody’s listening.”

She continues in the chorus, “Anyone, please send me anyone/Lord, is there anyone?/I need someone/Anyone, please send me anyone/Lord, is there anyone?/I need someone.”

The second verse gives even more insight into what Demi was going through. “I used to crave the world’s attention/I think I cried too many times/I just need some more affection/Anything to get me by,” the song continues.

Demi then rolls into the chorus again and the lyrics sting just as much. “A hundred million stories/And a hundred million songs/I feel stupid when I sing/Nobody’s listening to me/Nobody’s listening,” she repeats before getting a bit more passionate. “I talked to shooting stars/But they always get it wrong/I feel stupid when I pray/Why the f–k am I praying anyway?/If nobody’s listening.”

During her performance at the Grammys, the starlet was in tears over the personal song. It’s no surprise considering the personal lyrics and that frightening time in her life. “Anyone, please send me anyone/Lord, is there anyone?/I need someone,” she sings. “Anyone, please send me anyone/Oh, Lord, is there anyone?/I need someone/Oh, anyone, I need someone/Oh, anyone, I need someone.”

The song concludes, “A hundred million stories/And a hundred million songs/I feel stupid when I sing/Nobody’s listening to me/Nobody’s listening.”

Demi is back and she’s just getting started.