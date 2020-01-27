#AwardsShowStyle In All Their Glory, the Best and Worst Dressed Celebs at the 2020 Grammys

It’s awards season, baby! On Sunday, January 26, we finally got the big celebration of the music that has moved us this year — and the Grammy Awards red carpet definitely didn’t disappoint when it came to the ~sights and sounds~ from all our favorite stars.

Celebs like Lizzo, Nikita Dragun and Tess Holliday showed off their ~lewks~ on the Grammys red carpet this year … but, unfortunately, they don’t always put their best efforts forth. There can only be so many stunning style mavens at the event and we’re all expecting a few fashion failures, like every awards season … so we figured it would be smart to just bring you the best (no pun intended) of both. After all, if Thank U, Next doesn’t win Album of the Year, how are you going to quell those annoyed, aggravated tears? By checking out all the style and fashion, that’s how.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 Grammys, updating live.