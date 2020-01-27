Valentine’s Day may be a few weeks away, but love is very much in the air at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26. While the awards show is jam-packed with music’s hottest stars, it’s also filled with the cutest couples, such as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who were one of the first celebs to grace the red carpet.

One fan-favorite pair is Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their steamy “Señorita” duet. The two released the song and music video for the single in June 2019, and shortly after, they went public with their romance after being frequently spotted packing on the PDA. Though they couldn’t keep their hands off each other while out and about, Camila was keen on keeping their relationship low-key.

“I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say,” she told ELLE in September. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

That quickly changed. On September 12, they posted a hilarious but cringeworthy video, in which they were making out with each other to prove how unbothered they are by trolls. Then, two months later, Camila poured her heart out for Shawn in her second solo studio album, Romance, which dropped in December 2019.

The brunette beauty was inspired by both Shawn and her past relationship with ex Matthew Hussey. “I was basically completely single for 20 years and it was, like, the intensity and adrenaline of my life was in the studio writing about an emotion that I wanted,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in December. “Whereas this time, it’s just been a lot that’s happened. And, you know, I’ve fallen in love and out of love and in love. And that’s basically what this album is about. It’s just kind of, you know, falling in love and what that feels like.” We love to see it!

