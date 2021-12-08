Celebrities Who Weren’t Smiling After Getting Dental Work: See Who Regretted Getting New Teeth

When it comes to dental transformations, celebrities are known to go through minor or major alterations. The famous go-to method in fixing a crooked, chipped or gap-toothed smile is acquiring veneers.

Many Hollywood stars have flaunted newly straightened and whitened smiles, such as Tom Cruise and Miley Cyrus. Both similarly changed their original front teeth and Miley wasn’t the only former Disney Channel star who underwent dental changes. Even Zac Efron opted to close his teenage front tooth gap during his High School Musical days.

Hilary Duff was another Disney member who suddenly switched out her teeth in 2005 for a new set of porcelain veneers. As a result, countless fans criticized the Lizzie McGuire actress for the cosmetic upgrade. However, it turned out she had chipped a few of her teeth on microphones when she performed on stage, so she definitely needed some new ones after that.

Years later, the How I Met Your Father star went through another dental setback when she was about to marry her now-ex-husband, Mike Comrie, in 2010.

“The beginning part of the day I lost my tooth,” Hilary recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that year. “Tooth fell out in my hand. Thank God I didn’t swallow it. Not good for a bride on her wedding day … I bit in to a bagel. I was sitting on the bed with my mom and my sister and they’re like, ‘You’re an idiot, you did not. Come on!’”

The worst part was that Hilary was set to walk down the aisle in a matter of hours. At first, she found some humor in the otherwise unfortunate event but panicked shortly afterward. “I started laughing at myself, and then, I really burst into tears.”

Fellow teenage icon Lindsay Lohan also underwent dental work. After facing harsh criticism from viewers for discolored teeth, the Freaky Friday actress later received veneers to enhance her smile.

However, there have been multiple celebrities who have regretted their new teeth. Demi Lovato famously explained why they wished they hadn’t had changed their adoring teeth gap when they started working with the Disney Channel. Aside from Demi, plenty of other stars have also confessed their remorse at the sight of their new teeth.

Aside from dental work, though, a few famous names have come forward about their natural teeth changes. Actress Dakota Johnson admitted she had lost her precious tooth gap naturally, without opting for any extensive cosmetic alterations.

