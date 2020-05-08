Happily stuck! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin put their sweet relationship on full display in the “Stuck With U” music video with Ariana Grande. The song was inspired by people staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, so it was extremely fitting that viewers got a front-row seat to how the pop star and his wife are social distancing.

The Biebs, 26, and 23-year-old model could be seen in the video, which was released on May 8, taking a nature walk, slow dancing in their kitchen and boxing in their home gym. “Yes, it’s true, I’m so happy to be stuck with you/‘Cause I can see that you’re happy to be stuck with me,” some of the charming lyrics read. Hailey looked completely smitten over her hubby and is constantly giggling and nuzzling up to the Grammy winner.

It’s great to see the Mr. and Mrs. so happy. They were first romantically linked in 2014 and dated off-and-on through the years while he juggled a high-profile relationship with Selena Gomez. However, they chose each other for good and got legally married in September 2018. Justin and Hailey celebrated their first year of marriage with a big, white wedding in Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina in September 2019.



The collaboration with Ariana, 26, also went to a good cause. “All net proceeds from the streams and sales of ‘Stuck With U’ will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation,” Universal Music Group wrote in a statement. The charity funds “grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines.”

The last song Justin and Ariana, who are both represented by Scooter Braun, teamed up for was the “What Do You Mean?” Remix in 2015. The “God Is a Woman” artist was thrilled to lend her vocals to a great cause. She gushed over how “fulfilling” it was to make music to help others. “I can’t fully articulate … [how] happy I am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing). This moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song,” the songstress wrote on Instagram before the release. “My heart is seriously so full.”

Not only did Ariana show off her charitable side, but she also gave fans a peek at her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. During the whole video, the “7 Rings” singer sang to her sweet dog Toulouse (and an alien head at one point). However, at the very end, she danced with a guy in a hoodie, who appeared to be Dalton. So cute!

It’s amazing to see so much love at a time like this.