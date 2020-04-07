Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Couple goals! Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 7, to share a sweet photo with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and it’s giving us all the feels.

“This lady makes me smile. #Facts,” the 26-year-old captioned the post. He also shared two selfies of himself grinning from ear to ear. It’s such a mood, and fans seem to agree! “We get it,” wrote one person. “I’m glad for you two,” commented a second follower. “You look so happy OMG,” a third person wrote.

Clearly, Justin and Hailey are making the best of their time quarantining together. Besides snapping adorable selfies, they’re all about sharing TikTok videos. On March 17, Justin posted a clip of the pair dancing in sync to “Slidegang!” by Lil Jackie, and they did an amazing job.

The blonde beauty and the pop star have been married since September 2018, but their friendship goes way back. In fact, it proves they were always meant to be. “We met in the early mornings of a Today Show taping,” Justin divulged to Demi Lovato on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early March. “We, um, I’m pretty sure she didn’t want to be there … her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning.”

Justin joked that he’s convinced it was an arranged marriage. “She was raised Christian,” he said, adding that her parents played matchmakers. “And, she’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna, you know, introduce you Justin and his mom, you know, they have similar values and believe the same thing. We think you guys would be good friends.’” They were so right!

These days, Hailey is Justin’s muse. “[It’s] a weird thing. But it’s awesome,” Justin said on his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, about his lady being his inspiration. In addition, the model helps him stay grounded.

“Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” he told Vogue in 2019. “I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.” How sweet!