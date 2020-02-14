He’s back! Justin Bieber released his new album, Changes, on Friday, February 14, and it’s filled with songs all about his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The “What Do You Mean?” artist even admitted the 23-year-old was his muse for a lot of the LP during his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons and described it as “a weird thing. But it’s awesome.”

Right off the bat, the 25-year-old begins gushing over his lady on the first track, “All Around Me.” He begins, “Not sure what I was doing before ya/ I quit tryna figure it out/ Nothing like having someone for you/ Someone besides you when it’s time to lay down/ Fully committed you’re for the stay down/ Look in the mirror, you ride for the take down.”

During an interview with Vogue in 2019, Justin openly talked about the effect Hailey has on him, revealing she keeps him grounded. “Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” he told the outlet. “I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

Courtesy of Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin and Hailey have only been married since September 2018, but to him, it still feels brand new, which he sings about in “Forever” featuring Post Malone and Clever. “You still intimidate me, keep me up on my toes now,” Justin sings. “Better man, what you made me / Made me aware what I was missin.'” The pop star also sings about not expecting to settle down, making the supermodel that much more special.

“Changes” accurately pinpoints exactly where he is in life right now and how that intertwines with Hailey. The most notable lyrics are the following: “I just wanna be the best of me/ Even though sometimes we might disagree/ So that I can be the best for you/ That’s all I wanna do.”

On the other hand, “Take It Out on Me” perfectly describes the pair’s dynamic. It’s probably the most relatable song on the album for married couples. Justin croons, “Sometimes I don’t mind you havin’ the worst day/ Oh, no, I don’t/ All the stress turns into built-up energy/ Yes, it does/ On the edge, I’m your net, go on and fall back/ Easy on that pressure point, I love to push that/ Let your frustrations out right here/ I’m your psychiatrist, let’s talk about it/ We can use sign language, I know your body/ I see the weight weighin’ on your shoulders/ It’s so heavy/ Let me be the meaning of your composure.”

This song could easily be about their relationship in general but most specifically it hints at their sex lives, which Justin recently admitted, “gets pretty crazy.” TMI, but hey, it made for a good album!