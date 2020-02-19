Too sweet! Justin Bieber gushed over his “extraordinary” wife Hailey Baldwin and how much he’s loving married life. “Being married is the best thing that ever happened to me,” the singer confessed during February 18’s episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

When it comes to their life at home, the A-listers actually keep things very low-key. They “enjoy watching movies and just talking and eating together,” the 25-year-old added. The pop star divulged that they recently finished binging the series House starring Hugh Laurie and like to keep Friends on their queue. Who doesn’t, right?

The duo was legally married in September 2018 and had a traditional ceremony and reception in South Carolina one year later. The Biebs promised that he will always keep the 23-year-old “on a pedestal.” On January 20, he posted an image that read, “I [heart] My Wife.” However, he was quick to note that he doesn’t admire the model on social media to “prove anything.”

“I simply think it’s an honoring thing to do — publicly acknowledging your significant other!” he captioned the sweet gesture. “It’s like we’re all OK with acknowledging an achievement or award but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love.”

The “Yummy” singer added that there is “power” in appreciating your spouse, and it sounds like Hailey is one treasured lady. “I like to make my wife feel special and valued. I’ve done a lot of cool things but I don’t think anything comes close to as cool as that,” Justin wrote. Aw, too cute!

Hailey has definitely become an important member of the Bieber family. The “Purpose” artist’s mom, Pattie Mallette, left some love for the model after she talked about “human connection” on Instagram on January 3.

“You are a queen and an angel from heaven. Everyone who knows you is much better for it. Thank you for sharing your heart and life out loud with us so openly and courageously,” her loving mother-in-law wrote. “Enjoy this decade and ever after with our Prince Charming! Let’s DEFINITELY connect more in 2020. Love you forever.” That’s praise from a very high place.

Keep slaying the marriage game, you two!