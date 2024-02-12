Hailey Bieber’s Transformation Is Pretty Outstanding: Photos of the Model Over the Years

Even before Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) became a successful model and businesswoman, she was born into one of Hollywood’s most famous acting families. Her father, Stephen Baldwin, as well as three of his siblings — Alec, William, Daniel — are all in the industry.

With that, it’s no surprise she’s a bona fide A-lister and fashion icon in her mid-20s. To date, Hailey has walked the runway for designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and more.

While Hailey no doubt would have made it to the top all on her own, marrying mega pop star Justin Bieber certainly didn’t hurt. The pair officially tied the knot at an NYC courthouse in September 2018.

While enjoying married life, Hailey bossed up while becoming her own boss when she launched her skincare and beauty line, Rhode, in June 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hailey’s transformation over the years.