Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

What a mood! Halsey shared a makeup-free selfie along with a super relatable caption we can all connect with while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“A tiny bear craving excitement,” the 25-year-old captioned the stunning Instagram photo uploaded on Monday, April 13. Fans couldn’t help but compliment the singer on her natural beauty. “Freckled cutie,” one person wrote. “The most beautiful person on this planet,” commented another follower. “You’re so pretty,” wrote a third. We totally agree!

Like many, Halsey is doing whatever she can to keep herself entertained as she stays indoors, and she seems to be doing a pretty good job. On March 26, she posted a video of herself jamming out to Harry Styles‘ “Canyon Moon,” proving she’s quite the fangirl.

“Quarantine update,” the brunette beauty captioned the clip at the time. “Sorry I haven’t been online. Clearly, I have been very, very busy. Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Halsey is a fangirl. After all, years before she dated Evan Peters, she was a total fan of the actor. “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” Halsey tweeted in 2013. Obviously, she is the queen of speaking things into existence.

The American Horror Story actor, 33, and the “Without Me” singer sparked dating rumors in September 2019. The following month, they confirmed their romance when they made their debut appearance as a couple and dressed up as Sonny and Cher for Halloween.

The pair shared plenty in common. “Evan is not your typical L.A. actor, he’s from Missouri originally,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January. “She’s from New Jersey, and they have a lot in common. They were both born to perform. Evan supports Halsey in everything she pursues. They love just hanging around Hollywood, going to movies or just staying in and watching bad TV.”

However, things seemed to have fizzled out for Halsey and Evan by March because she deleted the photos she previously posted of him off her Instagram. Shortly after, the pop star seemingly had dinner with ex Yungblud after they shared the same photo of their meal.

We’re glad Halsey always makes the best of every situation!