Oh, how the other half lives. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s house in Ontario, Canada, features a luxury sauna. “Quarantine sweat,” the model, 23, captioned an Instagram photo of herself relaxing in a red bikini on Tuesday, May 12.

The evening prior, Hailey wrote, “Post-workout sweat,” from inside the sauna, as well. Clearly, Mrs. Bieber is getting a lot of use out of the incredible amenity while quarantining north of the U.S. with her husband.

Back in America, Justin, 26, and the Arizona native reside in an $8.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. In October 2019, the “Stuck With U” artist actually tried to sell the home over social media. “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER,” he wrote at the time.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems as though Justin and Hailey will be self-isolating in Canada for the foreseeable future — which, according to the pair, has some pros and cons. On April 13, Hailey was upset to learn that HBO’s hit series Insecure, starring Issa Rae, isn’t available to stream in Canada.

However, on the plus side, her complexion is positively radiant! Speaking with Dr. Barbara Sturm during an Instagram Live on April 8, Hailey revealed that her “skin actually stays a lot better in Canada with less issues,” adding when she’s in “a bigger city” like New York or Los Angeles she breaks out more because of “pollution.”

Ultimately, the former ballet dancer is just thankful to be with Justin, especially since his upcoming tour was postponed. “I honestly feel like with that whole thing everything happens for a reason,” she expressed during a May 11 episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch.

“I’m almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare,” Hailey continued, likely referring to Justin’s Lyme disease diagnosis. “When the tour does come back around and when we do go out … when you go out, you’re just going to be strong and healthy. That makes me feel a little bit better.”

We’re glad Justin and Hailey are ~stuck~ with each other.

