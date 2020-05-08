Living large! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s $8 million Beverly Hills mansion is filled with cool architectural details, floor-to-ceiling windows that pour in natural light and a ton of outdoor space to roam around. However, the gorgeous home also speaks to their youthful personalities’ with quirky knick-knacks and fun details.

The pop star showed off his spacious abode in his “Stuck With U” music video with Ariana Grande. The song, which helped raise money for charity First Responders Children’s Foundation, was inspired by people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, so it made sense for the Grammy winner and his wife to walk viewers through the place they’ve been self-isolating.

YouTube

The “I Don’t Care” singer also gave his followers a tour of his enviable home in October when he said he was trying to sell it. For some reason, Justin only captioned a few of the photos — none of which gave any description of the decor. Come on, dude, haven’t you ever watched HGTV?

Even so, what the pop star did write was pretty, er, entertaining. “Home vibes,” Justin wrote on six of the posts. OK … not very original, but we’ll take it. He must really love his house, huh? Nope, apparently not! After repeating “home vibes” to death, he wrote — wait for it — “Home vibes, but I wanna sell it. Think anyone is interested?”

Sure, give us a moment to pool our savings … and still be $7,999,999 short. “I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills. Who wants it?” Justin continued. You think? Please call a broker. “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER,” he added, seemingly shouting.

Unfortunately, that was the last thing Justin wrote. As it stands, it doesn’t look like anyone has made an offer. Perhaps Hailey, 22, finally stepped in to talk him out of it or maybe he fell asleep, who knows?

While Justin’s reason for giving the tour was totally unorthodox, there’s no denying that the mansion itself is immaculate. Not only is the pair’s living space super clean, but the furniture, artwork and accent pieces are *chef’s kiss* and unsurprisingly, his followers agree.

“We love the home tour, Justin! So stunning,” one fan commented. “I’m pretty jealous,” added another. “Can I move in … please?” a third user asked, while a fourth echoed, “Modeling my house after this one day.” Dream big, y’all!

Our favorite comment, though, was, “WTF it’s 3 a.m. — go to bed.” Good one, anonymous internet troll.

Scroll through the gallery below to see inside Justin and Hailey’s house.