For the second time in less than six months, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) attended the Met Gala. She walked the steps of the May 2, 2022, event looking perfect. Her husband, Justin Bieber, skipped out on the event, leaving the model to walk the red carpet alone.

As usual, Hailey, 25, was total fashion perfection with her classic style. She wore a white gown with a high slit near the upper thigh on a night where the theme was “Gilded Glamour.”

The dress was a departure from the look she chose for the September 2021 Met Gala, which was moved from its usual first Monday in May slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hailey and Justin came coordinated in black ensembles in their debut appearance attending the gala together. The couple wed in September 2018, but are somewhat shy when it comes to attending major red carpet events as a couple.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

For that night, Hailey chose a strapless black column dress with a deeply plunging neckline by Saint Laurent. She wore her hair in loose waves and accessorized with a simple diamond choker, as the edging of her bodice featured tiny glittering silver sequins for a splash of glam. “I’m inspired by the Grace Kellys of the world,” she told Vogue about her fashion aesthetic during the outlet’s livestream.

For the last Met Gala, Justin, 28, wore a slightly oversized black suit from his Drew House brand with a buttoned up white shirt.

Justin skipped out on this year’s Met Gala after he took heat for his outfit for the April 3, 2022 Grammys. The pop superstar wore a black suit that was so big on him that it looked like it had been tailored for someone who was 6’5”. He became a Twitter meme, with fans trolling him for stealing various NBA stars’ outfit because it was so oversized and ill-fitting.

At the Grammys, Hailey showed off her classic style once again. She went with her 2021 Met design house, Saint Laurent, which created a strapless white silk slip dress for the model. It’s obvious Hailey loves clean lines and timeless designs, and she showed once again at the 2022 Met Gala why she’s such a style icon. Now if she can just get her husband to tailor his suits a bit more properly, Justin and Hailey might make a best dressed couples list!