Worst Met Gala Outfits of All Time: See Celebrities From Lady Gaga to Katy Perry’s Red Carpet Photos

The annual Met Gala brings some of the strangest fashion to ever grace the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While some of them are stunning, others don’t quite hit the mark with their fabrics, patterns and overall styles.

Ever year, Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Tom Ford appear as honor co-chairs at the high-profile event. Although he is always eager to observe the newest looks, Tom publicly disagreed with some celebrities’ outfit choices from previous years.

Ahead of the 2022 event, the designer criticized the evolution of fashion’s biggest night in an interview with Time that April. Though his statement didn’t include names, Tom seemingly called out singer Katy Perry for her past fashion choices. She had dressed up as a stunning chandelier at the 2019 event, then wore a hilarious hamburger costume at an afterparty, which looked similar to the one she wore in Taylor Swift’s music video for “You Need To Calm Down.”

“The only thing about the Met I wish hadn’t happened is that it’s turned into a costume party,” he said. “You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier. It’s turned into a costume party.”

He also reflected on how the evening “used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century,”

Despite Tom’s remarks, the “Wide Awake” artist explained to Page Six that month how she was planning something different for her 2022 Met Gala ensemble.

“You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card,” the American Idol judge said. “This time, I’m going to play a different card.”

Aside from Katy, other Hollywood stars have rolled up to the A-list event wearing some pretty questionable attire. Rapper Kanye “Ye” West certainly turned heads at the 2016 Met Gala, not just for his bedazzled jacket and jeans look, though. Critics thought the “Praise God” artist took it a bit too far by wearing colored contact lenses in order to match his outfit.

