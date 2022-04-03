Back with a bang! After 2021 saw a scaled back Grammy Awards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned on Sunday, April 3, 2022, with a red carpet full of stars wearing some truly amazing outfits, as well as looks that turned out to be major fashion fails.

The night is guaranteed to have plenty of fashion moments on the red carpet, thanks to the attendees. Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish is sure to wear a much-debated outfit, as her style sense is always evolving. She’s fresh off a win the week prior at the 2022 Oscars on March 27, where she picked up her first Academy Award at the tender age of 20 for the James Bond theme song No Time to Die.

For that event, Billie went with all-black looks that had fans completely divided. She chose a massive Gucci gown featuring many huge layers of fabric as she walked the red carpet. The singer-songwriter later changed into a less controversial loose, off-the-shoulder black top and skirt for her performance and to accept her Oscar.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” Billie told British Vogue in 2021 about her evolving style sense. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f—ck it. If you feel like you look good, you look good.”

While this will be Billie’s third trip to the Grammys, it’s a first for singer Olivia Rodrigo. She’s been killing it on red carpets ever since her song “drivers license” became a breakout smash in 2021. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has been gaining confidence with her red carpet style, wearing more and more daring outfits as her profiled has soared. She’s up for seven Grammys and will surely choose a memorable outfit she can look back with so much fashion pride.

Hopefully, one of the night’s celebrities will deliver a truly jaw-dropping and buzz-worthy moment to the red carpet. We’re talking about Lady Gaga‘s dress made entirely of meat slabs in 2010, or Jennifer Lopez‘s plunging open-front green Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys that was so racy at the time. Those outfits have become iconic moments in fashion history. Let’s see if any of the stars at the 2022 Grammys will wear an outfit so good or so bad that it will be remembered for years to come!

Scroll down for photos of best and worst dressed stars at the 2022 Grammy Awards.