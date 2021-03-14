Hit or Miss! Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Standing out from the crowd! The 2021 Grammy Awards are going to be one of a kind this year and the celebrities made sure to dress the part, with some bringing their A-game while others missed the mark.

Several stars dared to bare with their high-fashion looks for the highly anticipated event, which kicked off on Sunday, March 14. It’s the perfect evening to go all out, and for some, that’s an opportunity to express their bold and unique style.

Fans love to watch the soiree not only to see the biggest music artists in the world, but also to check out what their favorite celebs are rocking on the red carpet! An elegant gown and a perfectly fitted suit always steals the show, but sometimes, attempts to go the extra mile don’t bode well with viewers.

Aside from the sartorial slayage, we are all in for a big treat because Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, DaBaby, Jhené Aiko, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish are among the famous faces nominated for a prize at the ceremony. Comedian Trevor Noah will certainly be serving up laughs as he hosts the star-studded affair.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Trevor wrote after being revealed as the night’s emcee. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder; I’m not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Recording Academy revealed they took extra precautions by making the award show “quarantine-friendly and partly virtual” so attendees could still celebrate the momentous occasion safely. This year’s Grammys are held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Scroll through the gallery below to see our best and worst dressed list!