If you’re curious who the first performer of the night will be at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, you will adore this news: One Direction alum Harry Styles will open the annual awards show at the start of the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the former boybander‘s first Grammys performance.

“You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive VP of specials, music and live events, told Variety on Wednesday, March 10. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.”

Despite hyping up the U.K. native’s performance, the executive did not confirm which songs Harry, 27, will sing during music’s biggest night.

The “Sign of the Times” artist is nominated for his first three Grammys on Sunday: Best Pop Vocal Album for his second record, Fine Line, Best Music Video for the album’s second single, “Adore You” and Best Pop Vocal Performance for its fourth single, “Watermelon Sugar.”

It remains to be seen whether the Dunkirk star will bring girlfriend Olivia Wilde, with whom he was photographed holding hands at manager Jeffrey Azoff‘s wedding in January, to the ceremony. “The pair held hands and looked very much like a loved-up couple,” an insider told Life & Style the day he and Olivia, 37, were spotted. “They seemed very comfortable with each other — almost like they’ve been dating for months, not just weeks.”

The New York Post‘s Page Six reported on Monday, March 8 that the Booksmart director is currently in London with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis and their children, Otis and Daisy, while the comedian, 45, films season 2 of his Apple TV series, Ted Lasso. The “Kiwi” singer jetted to L.A. from his London home to prepare for the Grammys at that time.

Harry isn’t the only music A-lister to be performing at the star-studded event. The Recording Academy announced that a whopping 22 other musical acts are set to take the stage: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Maren Morris, DaBaby, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton, Haim, BTS, Roddy Rich, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Chris Martin, Miranda Lambert, Tamika D. Mallory, Lil Baby, Brittany Howard, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and Brandi Carlile.

“For the viewer at home, this isn’t going to be a remote Zoom telecast,” Sussman told Variety. “You’re going to be as entertained as if you were watching it at the Staples [Center in Los Angeles] with 14,000 other fans.”