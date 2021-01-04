New year, new couple? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are sparking dating rumors after getting cozy at Jeffrey Azoff‘s wedding in Montecito, California, over the weekend. “The pair held hands and looked very much like a loved-up couple,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They seemed very comfortable with each other — almost like they’ve been dating for months, not just weeks.”

Photos of the former One Direction singer, 26, and the Booksmart director, 36, holding hands while attending the intimate nuptials began to circulate on the internet on Monday, January 4. Harry and Olivia’s budding romance comes less than two months after news of the actress’ split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis went public. Olivia and the Horrible Bosses actor, 45, were engaged for seven years and share children Otis and Daisy.

“Olivia and Jason really did grow apart. They still care for each other, and there are no hard feelings,” a separate insider told Life & Style in November 2020. “Their relationship was solid for a very long time, but there’s a reason why they never tied the knot and made it official. They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults. It’s all about coparenting their kids. That’s the priority for them.”

As for Olivia and Harry, they began working together on her film Don’t Worry Darling in late 2020. Originally, actor Shia LaBeouf was cast as the role of Jack alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine before the U.K. native took over in September. Moreover, Olivia publicly defended Harry wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue after Republican pundit Candace Owens said the artist’s outfit was promoting “the steady feminization of our men.”

“It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” Candace, 31, tweeted on November 14. “You’re pathetic,” Olivia responded. As it stands, neither the New York native nor the “Golden” crooner have commented on the status of their relationship. In the past, Harry has been notoriously private about his love life. Some of his more notable partners include Caroline Flack, Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.

That said, Harry did once reveal he isn’t opposed to dating someone, er, more mature. “How old is too old?” the Grammy nominee was asked during a 2012 interview, when he was just 18 years old. “Any woman older than my mum, Anne, who is 43,” Harry answered.