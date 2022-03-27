The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony has come roaring back after a scaled back in 2021 show due to COVID-19 precautions. With it has come the Oscars’ first major red carpet walk for attendees since 2020. Some stars unleashed their incredible fashion sense … while others went a little too over the top or even worse, underwhelmed!

The Sunday, March 27 ceremony returned to its home at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, and with it, such A-list nominated actresses and noted fashionistas as Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart and Penelope Cruz were ready to walk the red carpet. All have wowed on previous red carpets throughout awards season, but now was the time to see if they saved their most incredible outfits of all for the 2022 Oscars.

The telecast has a list of stunning stars presenting awards throughout the ceremony, who will bring their own unique style to the event’s red carpet. Lady Gaga never fails to disappoint. She chose two different classic black ball gowns in 2019 when she won an Oscar for Best Original Song from A Star Is Born. Three years prior, she wore a more daring strapless white jumpsuit with an overskirt featuring a train. Whether she lands on the Best or Worst dressed list, Gaga always leaves an impression with whatever she wears to the Academy Awards.

The list of stunning ladies who will be attending as presenters includes more talented beauties who know how to slay red carpet fashion. Fans will be waiting to see what Halle Berry, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o and more have picked out to wear and share with the world. The men will be representing as well, with presenter and fashion icon Jason Momoa hopefully donning another pink tuxedo like he did in 2019!

It can be a very fine line between fashion perfection and failure, as the Academy Awards are considered Hollywood’s biggest night and the ceremony is the Olympics of awards season style. Many stars arrive in haute couture gowns or designs straight off the runways following New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks. But while some outfits look incredible on the catwalk, they don’t translate well into standing still for a wall of photographers on the Oscars red carpet.

With the Oscars taking place a month later than usual due to COVID precautions, A-listers on the worst dressed list have another shot at fashion redemption less than six weeks from now, when the annual Met Gala takes place in all its New York splendor on May 2. A style fail at the Academy Awards could be quickly forgotten about with a gorgeous gown on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art!

Scroll down for photos of the best and worst dressed stars at the 2022 Oscars.