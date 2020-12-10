No one fits the description of an A-lister quite like Nicole Kidman. She’s been a top-billed actress for decades, starring in tons of movies like Eyes Wide Shut and Moulin Rouge. She is still capturing fans with her roles in shows Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

However, her fame came with years of hard work. “Just being able to have good choices. I went through a huge time when I didn’t have good choices,” the Others star said during a panel in January. “So many actors don’t have choices, to even have a choice is an extraordinary opportunity.”

In addition to her booming career, the Australian actress is in a high-profile marriage to Keith Urban and the mother of four children — Isabella and Connor Cruise, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise, and Sunday and Faith Urban.

Nicole previously admitted she found fame hard to deal with before finding love. “When I was alone, when I was single, I think [fame] was much harder because there wasn’t a shield,” the Academy Award winner, who began acting at the age of 16, told The Sydney Morning Herald. “There wasn’t a place to go and to work through it, with a partner. I was lucky because my sister would come. I remember her flying to Cannes [in 2001] because it’s frightening walking up that red carpet with all that scrutiny, feeling very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive.”

Nicole in 2007 vs. 2017.

Considering Nicole keeps getting more beautiful through the years, questions about how she maintains her glowing skin have come up. The Aquaman star previously denied going under the knife. “To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything,” she once said, later adding, “No surgery for me; I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again… I wear sunscreen, I don’t smoke and I take care of myself, and I am proud to say that.”

In 2019, Life & Style spoke with Denver board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Manish Shah and Dr. Matthew Schulman, a board-certified plastic surgeon in NYC, about if Nicole’s eternal youth is a result of good genetics and skincare or more.

“If I had to guess on a possible procedure, it looks like she has had a mini-facelift,” Dr. Shah, who has not treated the actress, said. “Her jawline is so tight and you can really outline the muscles of her neck. She also has a tell-tale shadow and crease in front of her ear that looks surgical to me.”

“She also looks like she’s had a temporal brow lift because the tail of her eyebrow looks lifted and her upper eyelid area is more hollow appearing.” Dr. Schulman, who has also not personally treated the Bombshell actress, added. “Nicole has always had flawless skin and this may be from good genetics or a little help from good daily skincare products, chemical peels or lasers.”

Scroll through the gallery below for a look at Nicole’s transformation over the years from up-and-coming actress to Hollywood icon!