#AwardsShowStyle In All Their Glory, the Best and Worst Dressed Celebs at the 2020 Academy Awards

When it comes to awards season, this is the big one! On Sunday, February 9, we embarked on the most prestigious celebration of film and television of the year — and the Oscars red carpet proved that all our favorite stars were ready to rake in the accolades for their killer performances … and maybe even their fashions.

Celebs like Billy Porter, Black Chyna and Saoirse Ronan showed off their red carpet style at this year’s big night … but, as we all know, they don’t always rock a ~lewk~ as well as they think they do. Only so many A-listers can own the carpet with their style sensibilities — while the rest of them revel in their fashion failures. In the interest of all the, well, interesting ‘fits, we figured we’d just bring you the best (no pun intended) of both worlds. After all, if hunk Adam Driver gets snubbed for Best Actor in a Leading Role or Margot Robbie doesn’t win Best Supporting Actress, how will you pick up the pieces? We’ll tell you: by reliving every win and loss in the style department.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 Academy Awards, updating live.