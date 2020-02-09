Lights, Camera, Action! See What Your Favorite A-Listers Wore to the 2020 Oscars

Can you believe awards show season is coming to a close? Time sure does fly when you’re fawning over celebrity style! With that, we’re bringing you the best and the brightest stars of the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

On Sunday, February 9, Hollywood’s elite rolled out wearing their finest dresses, gowns, tuxedos, suits and more! We’ve got to say, even with the Golden Globes, SAGs, Grammys and BAFTAs in the rearview, there’s just something extra special about Academy Awards fashion.

Take Lady Gaga’s magnificent 2019 look, for example. Not only did the “Shallow” songstress, 33, step out in a dramatic gown designed by the late Alexander McQueen, but she also wore the Tiffany Diamond a Tiffany & Co. design complete with a 128.54-carat diamond. Audrey Hepburn was the last person to wear the necklace for her Breakfast at Tiffany’s publicity shoots in 1961.

Needless to say, it was an iconic moment in Oscars fashion history. Unfortunately, Gaga didn’t find herself in any feature films in 2019 and thus, received no nominations. However, the competition is certainly stiff enough to keep us on the edge of our seats. For starters, Joker leads with a whopping 11 nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix for Leading Actor.

Trailing closely behind is The Irishman with 10 nods, including Joe Pesci for Supporting Actor and Martin Scorsese for Directing. Perhaps the most coveted award of the evening, though, is Best Picture. This year’s nominees include: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

If you’re at an Oscars party right now, here’s some trivia to whip out to impress your guests. The 2019 winner for best picture was Green Book. Oh, let’s not forget to show the ladies some love, right? The category for Leading Actress is truly comprised of pure talent. You’ve got Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan in Little Women, Charlize Theron in Bombshell and Renée Zellweger in Judy.

We can’t wait to see who takes home the gold!

Scroll through the gallery below to see what your favorite A-lists wore to the 2020 Oscars so far.