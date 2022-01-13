Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet surprised fans when on January 12, 2022, the couple announced that they were splitting after more than 16 years together, four as husband and wife. From the time they first met in 2005, their romance seemed like a fairytale, and the pair always gushed about how in love they were.

The two were introduced through mutual friends at a New York City jazz club. “I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around, and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—king fireworks going off inside, man,” Jason revealed during a November 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel,” he continued, adding that the magic continued when they stopped for a bite to eat. “We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it,” Jason gushed. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”

Lisa expressed how Jason ticked every box for her in a 2018 Porter magazine interview. “What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible.”

“Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age — he’s a leader; he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line,” she added.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lola Iolani, in July 2007, with brother Nakoa-Wolf arriving in December 2008. The family lived a happy existence on a five-acre ranch in Southern California’s Topanga Canyon, where they raised a menagerie of animals. Their home had enough space for their own individual interests, where Lisa did her breathing and stretches in her own yoga studio, while Jason had a man-cave and a rock-climbing wall.

Jason and Lisa finally wed in a secret ceremony at their home in October 2017, which was only attended by close friends and family. The actor confirmed the news the following month, after someone leaked the details to the media.

While the Aquaman star loved to share plenty of details about his life via social media, Lisa was never a presence. But he had a very good reason why. “She’s very, very, very private,” Jason told Esquire in October 2019, adding, “I’m the opposite, like, ‘Come on in!’”

It was via Jason’s Instagram where the pair released the joint statement about their split. The two said that they were “parting ways in marriage,” adding, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Scroll down for photos of Jason and Lisa’s relationship timeline.