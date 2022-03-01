True love rules! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are back together after shocking fans by announcing on January 12 that they were “parting ways in marriage.” A source tells Life & Style exclusively, “Lisa and Jason’s split is on hold. They never stopped loving each other and have reconciled.”

“Jason has freed up time from his busy schedule to get their marriage back on track again. He promises Lisa there’ll be big changes and that making their relationship work comes before anything else,” the insider continues. Jason’s film and streaming projects had kept him far from their Los Angeles-area home for the past several years, as the Aquaman sequel primarily shot in London while his Apple+ series, See, was based in Vancouver.

“Lisa and Jason are also having couples therapy, which has been a useful tool to guide them in the right direction. They’re taking every day as it comes and seeing what happens but so far so good,” the source explains, adding, “Jason and Lisa’s friends are supporting their decision to try again and say they’re made for each other.”

Jason showed how he’s still a part of a supportive family unit with Lisa in two February 27 Instagram photos alongside his beloved stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz‘s boyfriend, fellow actor Channing Tatum. The Justice League star even shared his sweet nickname for Lisa’s daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, and noted that he and Channing were on their way to watch Zoë’s new film The Batman together.

Courtesy of Jason Momoa/Instagram

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally, @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz,” he gushed about Zoë, who plays Catwoman in the origin film. Jason and Channing had their arms around each other like close pals, as if the Magic Mike star was already part of the extended Momoa-Bonet-Kravitz family.

Jason and Lisa met and began dating in 2005, welcoming their daughter Lola in July 2007. Their son, Nakoa-Wolf, arrived the following year in December 2008. The pair didn’t formally marry until October 2017, when they wed in a secret ceremony at their Topanga, California home.

Their January split announcement caught fans by surprise, as Jason had long gushed about how Lisa was his “dream girl” and “literally my childhood crush.” She was frequently at his side supporting Jason at red carpet premieres for his projects, even though former Cosby Show star Lisa lives a quieter life away from the spotlight.

The pair initially said in their split statement via Jason’s Instagram page that while they were “parting ways in marriage,” their 16-year love story was still “evolving.” The twosome explained, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”