Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked fans by announcing their split, but the decision came after they had been “slowly growing apart,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“They didn’t just wake up one day and decide to divorce,” explains the insider about their uncoupling after nearly five years of marriage. “They have been discussing it at length and eventually decided to split.”

In total, Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, have been together for 16 years and share two teenage kids — daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. The Cosby Show actress also has an adult daughter, Zoë Kravitz, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

“They were a well-balanced, blended family before this announcement and that’s the plan going forward,” adds the insider about Jason and Lisa’s coparenting plans. The Hollywood brood is known to be very close, including Jason and Lenny, 57, who have a famously tight friendship.

As far as Jason and Lisa’s teens, they’re “not happy” about their parents ending their marriage, admits the insider, but “they know what’s going on.” Luckily, they have the support of family and they “love” their “big sister” Zoë, 33, and “adore” Lenny.

The Aquaman actor and Different World alum released a joint statement about their impending divorce via Instagram on January 12.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the message on Jason’s Instagram read. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The couple noted they did not think their breakup was “newsworthy” but shared with fans so they could live with “dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” their statement continued. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the prayer. May love prevail, J & L.”

The estranged duo met in 2005 at a New York City jazz club after being introduced by mutual friends, and it was basically love at first sight.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Lisa gushed to Porter magazine in 2018. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

Two years later, they went on to welcome their daughter, Lola Iolani, in July 2007 followed by their son a little more than a year later in December 2008.

Jason and Lisa made things official when they wed during a secret ceremony at their home in Topanga, California, in October 2017.