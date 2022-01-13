So far, 2022 has had the most shocking celebrity split, with actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announcing on Wednesday, January 12, that they were parting ways after more than 16 years as a couple and two children together.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” a joint statement the Aquaman star released on Instagram began. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” the message continued.

The couple ended the statement by saying, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the prayer. May love prevail, J & L.”

Jason, 42, sweetly admitted that Lisa, 54, was his girl crush when he was growing up, watching her play Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show. He gushed to Esquire in 2019 that Lisa was “literally my childhood crush” and his “dream girl.” He jokingly added, “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”

The couple met in 2005 at a New York City jazz club after being introduced by mutual friends. “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Lisa revealed to Porter magazine in 2018. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lola Iolani, in July 2007, two years after the pair began dating. Son Nakoa-Wolf came along a little more than a year later in December 2008. Jason has also played the role of loving stepfather to Lisa’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, 33, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Jason and Lisa formally wed in a secret ceremony at their Topanga, California home in October 2017.