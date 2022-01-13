Even though he went through some tough financial times in the past, actor Jason Momoa now has millions. The handsome hunk has a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to acting, Jason has also served as a pitchman for several brands, including Rocket Mortgage, where he starred in a memorable 2020 Super Bowl ad.

His role as Khal Drogo in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones solidified Jason’s hunk status. But landing the part of Aquaman in the Warner Bros. D.C. Comics films brought him mainstream fame, as well as a reported $14 million paycheck for the character’s stand-alone film. The 2018 origin story Aquaman grossed a whopping $1.1 billion in the worldwide box office.

Jason just wrapped filming the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, on January 12, 2022. The same day, he announced his split from his longtime love of more than 16 years, actress Lisa Bonet. The pair married in 2017 and share two children. It’s unclear what Jason was paid for the sequel, but after the success of the original Aquaman, it’s been reported he got a nice pay bump.

The Hawaiian-born hunk also makes a hefty salary on the small screen. He’s paid $600,000-per-episode for the Apple + series See, according to Variety. Filming for the show’s third season wrapped in November 2021.

As a businessman, Jason founded the aluminum bottled water brand Mananalu, in an effort to reduce single-use plastic water bottles. “We can no longer wait. It’s time to stop pointing at the problem and get on with the solution. Single-use

plastic is bad for people and bad for the planet. It’s time to switch to aluminum,” he states on the company’s website.

Jason’s financial security comes as a relief, as he struggled to pay the bills following Game of Thrones. His character was killed off at the end of the first season, before the show became a pop culture phenomenon that paid several of its top stars $500,000 per episode during the later seasons.

“We were starving after Game of Thrones,” he shared with InStyle in 2020. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

The 2011 role as a Dothraki warlord was a little too believable for casting agents. “For a while afterward, a lot of people bagged on me. It hurt me a lot. People thought I didn’t speak English,” Jason recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2020. “They didn’t know I was playing a role. I’m nothing like Drogo. I’m like Drogo when I’m being lovey and close to the woman I love and being nice, but his other half is not me. But then, everyone fell in love with Drogo when they rewatched the show.”