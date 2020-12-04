Ow, Ow! Hailey Baldwin Loves Flaunting Her Abs — See Photos of the Model Showing Off Her Toned Tummy

If you got it, flaunt it! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) loves showing off her toned tummy in itty-bitty crop tops.

Whether she bares all after a workout with husband Justin Bieber‘s or grabs lunch on the way to a meeting, we can always count on the blonde babe for some serious style — and fitness — inspo.

That said, Hailey, 24, has had the occasional faux pas, or so she once said. “You can blame my mom for some of my worst fashion moments,” she divulged. “She used to dress me and my sister in a lot of patterns. Like, she would put me in striped stockings with a floral dress. Like, why are you doing that to me?” Oops!

It’s no surprise the bona fide A-lister looks so good. When it comes to keeping her muscles long and lean, the model swears by hot Pilates.

“I’ve been doing hot Pilates for around two years now. I first started going to a place in Brooklyn and then I discovered a place out here in L.A. that I’ve gone to for quite some time now,” she told Us Weekly in March 2019.

Hailey is also a fan of hot yoga, with the Ocean’s 8 actress previously confessing that it’s the heat and surprising skin benefits that keep her going back.

“I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier,” she said. “I’ve been a fan of hot yoga for a very long time too.”

“You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it! I’m obsessed and it’s addictive,” she added.

Speaking of skin, on December 3, 2020, Kendall Jenner‘s longtime pal revealed her morning skincare routine. “How I prep my skin before work: 10 min moisturizing mask with under eye mask,” she shared via her Instagram Story. “On damp skin: peptide serum + moisturizing serum with niacinamide light layer of moisturizer (for cole weather) SPF!!”

So there you have it! Keep scrolling to see photos of Hailey flaunting her enviable abs, and prepare to hit the gym stat.