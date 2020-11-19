Style Meets Comfort! Hailey Bieber Grabs Lunch in a Trendy Sweatpants Set

If you’ve been a fan of Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) for a long time, then you already know she has an incredibly versatile sense of style! The longtime model can easily switch it up between formal and casual wear. While grabbing lunch with friends in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 18, Hailey opted for the latter.

Justin Bieber‘s wife, who turns 24 years old on Sunday, November 22, wore a trendy sweatpants set featuring a funky design. The black, oversized top and bottoms were covered in seemingly hand-drawn eyeballs. To complete the look, Hailey wore bright orange Nike sneakers, gold hoop earrings, and of course, a black face mask. As for her glam — or lack thereof — the Arizona native went with a bare face and loose ponytail tied together with a matching scrunchie.

Ultimately, Hailey has mastered the art of dressing down. “I just like to be comfortable,” she told Grazia in a 2017 interview. “Sometimes I feel like I want to put together a sick outfit, but I think there’s something really cool about effortless.”

While many celebrities make it a point to adhere to a certain style, that’s never been the case for Hailey. “I don’t think I have one signature look. I like boys’ clothing, and I like incorporating that,” Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter previously expressed to FootWear News. “There’s something super cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

Thankfully, Hailey’s husband has his own clothing brand, Drew House, that sells the trendiest athleisure Hollywood has to offer — with the hefty price tags to prove it! A branded hoodie will run you well over $100. That said, you’ll be in the company of A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown and more.

Naturally, Justin and Hailey, who officially tied the knot at an NYC courthouse in September 2018, promote Drew House as much as possible. Sometimes, they even wear matching outfits!

