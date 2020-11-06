Smoothie run! Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were spotted hitting up a convenience store in West Hollywood while rocking cute athleisure looks on Friday, November 6.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the brunette babe, 25, wore a matching black Nike sports bra and legging set along with a brown shrug and sunglasses. Her blonde beauty pal, 23, donned an oversized black hoodie that read “BIEBER” underneath the front pocket. Both ladies took precautionary measures and wore face masks during the outing.

It’s always cute to see Hailey representing her husband, Justin Bieber, while out and about in public. The pair married in September 2018 during a small, private ceremony in New York City — and even had a second, more lavish wedding among friends and family (Kenny included!) the following year in South Carolina.

Now, the dynamic duo is planning their future as husband and wife — which includes expanding their brood. “They talk about where they want to raise a family, though they are telling friends that they’re not ready yet,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in mid-October. “They’re starting to think about where they want to live full-time. [They’re] thinking maybe the east coast closer to her family, actually which is also closer to some of his family in Toronto.”

Quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic has been great for the longtime loves’ relationship. “Justin would have been on tour right now, so they definitely wouldn’t have seen each other as much as they wanted to,” the insider added. “And this has been a blessing for them since it’s the most they’ve ever been able to spend [time] with each other since getting married.”

It’s clear the pair have been making the most of their time together while practicing social distancing. The couple made a costumed appearance at Kendall’s bombshell birthday bash on Halloween, three days before her actual birthday. Though the married duo didn’t attend the party in a couples’ costume, they weren’t shy about showing each other love.

