When in doubt, sweat it out! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) showed off her toned abs, arms and legs while leaving hot yoga in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, October 21. The longtime model, 23, wore an all-pink workout set paired with a white baseball cap and black facemask.

Hailey pulled her hair back in a scrunchie, putting her dainty neck tattoos on full display. The Arizona native has the words “lover” inked on the side of her neck in cursive, as well as a small black cross.

Earlier in October, Hailey got a new finger tattoo dedicated to her husband, Justin Bieber, during the A-list couple’s trip to NYC for his Saturday Night Live appearance. “J is for @justinbieber,” celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K captioned a photo of Hailey’s fresh ink. “It was [a] pleasure for your trust on this meaningful piece.”

Unfortunately, after pictures of Hailey’s design hit the internet, fans started to suggest that the “J” looked eerily similar to a promise ring Justin gifted ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in 2012. As it stands, Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter has yet to acknowledge the comparison … and it’s unlikely that she will!

After all, Justin and Hailey’s marriage couldn’t be stronger these days. “Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way.”

Beyond planning for their future, the lovebirds are constantly gushing over each other on social media. “1 year ago, we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over,” Hailey captioned a throwback photo from their gorgeous nuptials in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, in September 2019.

The attractive duo actually has two anniversaries. While their over-the-top reception with friends and family was in 2019, Hailey and Justin officially tied the knot at an NYC courthouse a year earlier. We can’t wait to see more sweet milestones from Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Hailey’s enviable figure.