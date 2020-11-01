Go big or go home! (Right, Heidi Klum)? Celebrities pull out all the stops when it comes to their Halloween costumes. Despite a global pandemic this year, your favorite stars still managed to get dressed up — quarantine style.

Prior to All Hallows’ Eve, Kylie Jenner revealed she and Travis Scott would wear matching costumes. “What are you going to be for Halloween, Storm?” the makeup mogul asked her little one in a YouTube video shared on October 5. “A pumpkin,” Stormi declared, to which her mom replied, “You’re gonna be a pumpkin for Halloween?! What … ? It changes every day! What are you really gonna be for Halloween?” she asked again. The tot then repeated, “A pumpkin!”

“No! What’s your real costume?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star laughed. “A Minion,” Stormi revealed before Kylie chimed in with more details. “You’re gonna be the purple Minion, and me and daddy are going to be the yellow Minions.” So cute!

While some A-listers like to go spooky, others opt for sexy. Just ask Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham.

“Halloween is like my favorite thing! I’ve already started to celebrate,” the reality TV mama exclusively dished to Life & Style in 2019. “This year we mixed it up, we’re going to all the theme parks in California — Horror Nights, Scary Farm — you name it, and we’re doing it,” Farrah continued. “We just did Morticia and Wednesday [Addams] the other night at Horror Nights. I always say ‘let’s do something together, let’s ensemble’ … but Sophia likes to do her own thing a lot.”

Keep scrolling to see how your favorite celebrities are dressing up for Halloween this year.