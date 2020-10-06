The family that celebrates together, stays together! Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, have the cutest matching costumes planned for this Halloween. While the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, is usually pretty tight-lipped about her outfits for All Hallows’ Eve, Kylie and her precious toddler spilled the beans while baking festive cookies on Monday, October 5.

“What are you going to be for Halloween, Storm?” the makeup mogul asked her little one in a new YouTube video. “A pumpkin,” Stormi declared very matter-of-factly. (Note: She was in the middle of decorating a pumpkin cookie.) “You’re gonna be a pumpkin for Halloween?! What … ? It changes every day! What are you really gonna be for Halloween?” Kylie asked again, to which Stormi responded once more, “A pumpkin.”

“No! What’s your real costume?” the Kylie Skin founder said patiently. “A Minion,” Stormi revealed before Kylie jumped in with more details. “You’re gonna be the purple Minion, and me and daddy are going to be the yellow Minions.”

Even if you don’t have young children, there’s a strong possibility you know what Minions are — there’s really no escaping them. However, if you don’t, we’ll explain! Minions originated in the 2010 film Despicable Me but have since evolved into their own franchise. Yellow minions are tiny, helpful creatures dressed in overalls and goggles, whereas purple Minions have wild, troll-like hair and are considered the “evil” ones of their kind.

Unfortunately, Kylie didn’t detail how their family’s Minion looks will be executed. Either the trio will transform themselves using makeup or they’ll wear full-blown amusement park costumes. Either way, we’re excited to see the final result! After all, the E! personality doesn’t mess around when it comes to dressing up.

In fact, for the Avengers: Endgame premiere in April 2019, Kylie, Travis and Stormi wore matching costumes inspired by beloved Marvel characters. The “Goosebumps” artist, 29, literally looked like Iron Man … it was impressive! Here’s hoping we get more of that attention to detail this Halloween.

