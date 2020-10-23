It’s always a happy Halloween for Bachelor Nation. You’ll definitely want to steal these creative costume ideas from former Bachelor and Bachelorette alums for yourself. From Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s spooky bloody bride to Jade Roper‘s twinning Minnie Mouse ensemble with her daughter, Emerson, there are too many cute ideas. In the couples costume category, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon basically won the holiday during a particularly memorable year dressed as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. Hopefully, they have a way to top themselves.

It’s so fun to see how each reality star dresses to fit their personality. Hannah Brown dished three costume ideas last year, and they were all “strong women.”

“I want to be either Taylor Swift from the ‘You Need to Calm Down’ music video, or I want to be Dolly Parton or Wonder Woman,” she told Life & Style and other reporters on set of Dancing With the Stars in October 2019. Considering she was serving looks every week with her adorable costumes on the dance competition show, it’s obvious she knows a thing or two about dressing up.

ABC/Eric McCandless

However, at the time, the starlet noted that her hectic schedule made things a bit difficult for the holiday. “So my best friend’s wedding is this weekend, and so I don’t know what I’m going to do and then I’m in rehearsals. But I’m hoping I get to trick or treat,” she added. Unfortunately, Hannah never debuted any of her costume ideas on social media. Maybe this will be her year?

In 2019, newly engaged couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour looked amazing dressed as Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko from Grease and had a blast in their costumes. The Alabama native dished exclusively to Life & Style that having fun is all part of what makes their relationship work so well.

“Everyone always says this, but I find that communication is truly so so important in a relationship,” she explained about her romance one year later in October 2020. “We both have safe spaces to say whatever’s on our mind and that in turn helps us become stronger! Plus, we both get around five to ten deep belly laughs in a day, so that can’t hurt!”

We are loving the creativity behind these Bachelor Nation costumes. Keep scrolling to see some of the best Bachelor Nation Halloween costumes.