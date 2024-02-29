Trouble in paradise? Hailey Bieber’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern for her marriage to Justin Bieber by reposting an Instagram Reel that asked for “prayers” for the couple.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” humanitarian Victor Marx wrote over a video of Justin, 29, singing an acoustic guitar cover of Martin Smith’s “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” on Tuesday, February 27.

In the caption, Victor wrote, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”

Victor continued on to note that “folks in high visibility positions” deal with “special challenges.”

“And also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you,” Victor concluded.

Stephen, 57, reposted the Reel on his Instagram Stories but did not add his own comment. Naturally, many fans wondered if something was going on in Justin and Hailey’s marriage. On X, rumors swirled that the couple were headed for divorce, while some speculated that Hailey, 27, might be pregnant.

“Why the streets saying Justin and Hailey are with child,” one user wrote.

“Justin and Hailey are divorcing! And I expect an apology when it happens. Stars always know,” another fan added.

“In my opinion, Justin Bieber and Hailey are having an identity crisis in their marriage. 6 years after the nuptials, no kids and he desperately wants a household of them. So they are questioning why they are together and are they better separately,” a third person theorized.

Neither Justin nor Hailey have commented on the rumors. However, the couple was spotted looking somber as they left Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, together on Wednesday, February 28.

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 after dating off and on since 2016. The two have faced hardships in their mental and physical health, as well as rumored drama with Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but a source told Us Weekly on February 9 that they were in a “good place now.” The insider noted that Justin and Hailey have built a “strong foundation” on their faith and always make time for date nights.

“There were growing pains in the beginning,” the source said. “Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful.”