Hailey Bieber ​(née Baldwin) responded to rumors claiming she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Justin Bieber.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” Hailey, 26, said ​in an interview with GQ on Tuesday, October 24.

She went on to call the ​pregnancy rumors “disheartening,” and said she would be lying if she said the gossip didn’t get to her sometimes.

“There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s–t.’”

Hailey — who wed Justin, 29, in September 2018 — added that if she ever did become pregnant, she plans to keep the news private for as long as possible.

Theo Wargo / Staff

“When there comes a day that that is true … you, as in the internet, will be the last to know,” she told GQ.

Early in her career in the spotlight, Hailey said she wanted to raise her future family out of the public eye, like her own parents did. Now, ​Hailey ​said she recognizes that the public attention is “probably totally unavoidable.”

Kevin Mazur / Contributor

“That was before I was married. Didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure,” she said ​during the interview.

“Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18,” she added. “It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet. I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means.”

Hailey said she is looking forward to being a mother when the time is right, and added, “It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.”

“It’s also such a private, intimate thing … And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f–king care. Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your bodies — and let’s just let it be that.”