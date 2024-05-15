Taylor Swift has filed a trademark for the term “Female Rage: The Musical” less than one month after she released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The “Cruel Summer” singer’s TAS Rights Management company filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Female Rage: The Musical” on May 11. The office accepted the application for meeting requirements, though an examining attorney hasn’t been assigned to the filing as of publication.

The application for the “Female Rage: The Musical” term seeks the right to use the phrase in relation to musical sound recordings, jewelry, clothing, live performances and additional merchandise, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

It’s not currently clear what Taylor, 34, plans to do with the trademark. However, she previously used the term while describing the newly added Eras tour set featuring songs from TTPD when she kicked off the European leg of her tour in Paris on May 9.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

After she performed four shows in Paris, Taylor took to Instagram to reflect on the new set added to the concert following the album’s release.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” she wrote alongside several photos from the Paris shows. “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!”

Not only did Taylor add new songs from TTPD onto the setlist, but she also made other changes to the concert including new costumes and combining the Folklore and Evermore sets.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, recently gushed about the show after attending the May 12 performance.

“It was fun. It was a blast,” Travis, 34, said during the Wednesday, May 15, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”