Travis Kelce loves it when girlfriend Taylor Swift shows off her sultry side! The Kansas City Chiefs star was caught on video having a wild reaction to the singer’s sexy choreography as she performed “Vigilante S–t” at her Sunday, May 12, Eras tour show in Paris, France.

As Taylor, 34, ran her hand down her torso towards her crotch while singing the lyric, “Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge,” Travis, 34, put his hands up to his mouth and cheered in a video taken by a fan and posted to X.

“WE FINALLY GOT THE VIGILANTE S–T REACTION,” the poster wrote. Travis was also seen holding his chest at one point during the song, as well as moving his hands in waving motions while swaying along to the tune.

“Vigilante S–t” is one of Taylor’s most risqué routines during her Eras concert. She performs much of it while on a chair wearing her sexy blue sequin Midnights set costume, while her dancers share the same sizzling moves.

The “Karma” singer’s close pal Gigi Hadid appeared to also be loving the performance. While standing next to Travis, the supermodel threw her hands in the air several times and shimmied while holding onto her torso. Even Gigi’s boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, was moved by the hot performance, swaying from side to side to the beat of the music.

This was Travis’ first appearance on the Europe leg of Taylor’s Eras tour, which kicked off on May 9 in Paris with four sold-out nights in a row at La Défense Arena.

The “Fortnight” singer paid tribute to her three-time Super Bowl champion boyfriend during the performance with him in the audience.

For the 1989 portion of the show, Taylor wore a glittering red miniskirt and yellow top to match Travis’ Chiefs colors. She also noted how it was the 87th show of the Eras tour, which is Travis’ jersey number.

“Can you believe this is our 87th show?” she asked the crowd before singing “The Alchemy” as her surprise song. Fans believe the song is about her NFL star boyfriend, as it features several football related references, as well as a hint about their February Super Bowl experience with the lines, “There was no chance, trying to be / The greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? / He just comes running over to me.”

Taylor also looked up at Travis as she sang the “Blank Space” lyrics, “You know I love the players and you love the game.” She also looked right up at where he was sitting after her performance of “So High School” – another song about their relationship – during The Tortured Poets Department set.