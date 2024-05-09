Travis Kelce proved he’s the NFL star and the cheerleader after he publicly supported girlfriend Taylor Swift amid the kickoff of the European leg of her Eras tour.

The pop star’s lead guitarist, Paul Sidoti, celebrated opening night via Instagram on Thursday, May 9. Paul shared an onstage photo with Taylor, 34, seemingly during a previous show from the tour.

In a rare social media move, Travis, 34, replied, “Lfg!!!” in the comments section of the post.

Traylor had an eventful time together during Taylor’s two-month break from tour. The pair jet set to the Bahamas for a steamy baecation in March as they relaxed on an uber-private island.

“This is the first time in a long time they’ve had to really be alone and get to know each other better without all the interruptions and calls and flashbulbs,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “It’s a good chance for them to get to know what they’re like without assistants, family and friends around, what funny habits they might have.”

The following month, Travis took Taylor to her first Coachella and enjoyed an array of music in the crowd.

“I like to see it from the fans’ perspective,” Travis said during an April 17 episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “Because I am. I’m a fan of music, I’m a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could’ve finessed it [to be backstage] but I think it’s that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, man. If you’re in the madness with all the fans. It was awesome.”

On April 27, the lovers supported Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala in Las Vegas. Pictures and videos emerged from the evening, and Travis couldn’t keep his hands off of his woman!

An eyewitness from the event told Entertainment Weekly that there was “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them. The support is there for one another.”

As Taylor and Travis’ relationship has taken the world by storm, One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer deemed the professional athlete as “cheesy.”

“It just feels a little corny, cheesy. It just feels like he’s loving the attention,” Jana, 40, admitted during a May 6 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “And then I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love. But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to. I don’t know, it’s something about him that reminds me of my ex [Mike Caussin] that just rubs me the wrong way.”

Travis claimed to not have known who Jana was when he reacted to her comments. Three days later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the upcoming TV show host “rolled his eyes” at her comments.

“Travis says if you don’t know him you should just butt out of his and Taylor’s life,” the source said. “He understands fans being invested in them, he’s OK with that. It’s these semi-celebs who act like they know him. He says most are just clout-chasing to get attention.”