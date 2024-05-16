Ben Affleck Wants to 'Age Gracefully' After Botox Regrets

Ben Affleck made a surprise appearance at Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady in L.A. on May 5, only to get roasted by viewers for his frozen, wrinkle-free complexion. “I know why we always think [he] is angry. He’s had so much Botox … his face just doesn’t move,” one fan joked on X, while another compared the smoothed-out 51-year-old to Curious George.

Ben failed to find the humor in such comments. According to a source, the Oscar winner is furious that he’s being slammed for the Botox that wife Jennifer Lopez pushed him to get.

“If it wasn’t for J. Lo, Ben would never get work done, but she convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance,” the source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Though Ben takes responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures, from now on, he says he wants to age gracefully.”

While Ben himself has never commented on the work he’s had done, triple board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir weighed in on the Good Will Hunting star’s apparent procedures in a chat with In Touch on May 8.

“Ben Affleck’s signature crow’s feet have long been a defining feature of his appearance. However, upon comparing his past photos to present-day images in 2024, there’s a noticeable difference — the wrinkles around his eyes appear significantly smoother,” Dr. Kassir, who has not treated the actor, said.

The Kassir Plastic Surgery and Inside Beauty founder continued, “This suggests the possibility that he may have sought treatment for his crow’s feet, possibly through injections like neurotoxin injections or similar procedures. This observation extends to his overall appearance, which appears notably smoother and shinier compared to before.”

Gotham/GC Images

Dr. Kassir added that Ben’s face “appears refreshed, with a clean and shiny complexion.”

“Upon closer examination, there are no visible incisions that would suggest a facelift,” the surgeon said. “He may have opted for a less invasive procedure like a neck lift or achieved this transformation through weight loss, getting in shape, or utilizing anti-aging treatments such as PRP, exosomes, or filler injections. Another possibility is a procedure known as Nano fat, which involves injecting fat under the skin to enhance shine and overall appearance.”

The tension between Ben and J. Lo, 54, over his cosmetic procedures is just one of several reported marital issues that have led the couple to their breaking point. A source told In Touch on Wednesday, May 15, that Bennifer is headed for a split after less than two years of marriage because “they just couldn’t make it work.”

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source added that Ben has already moved out of their $60 million home and is “focusing on his work and his kids now.”

“They’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider concluded.