Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Kids Violet, Fin and Samuel

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s romantic relationship may not have lasted forever, but they lucked out being coparents to their three kids.

The Hollywood actors tied the knot in 2005 and raised their daughter Violet, child Fin and son Samuel Affleck during their 13-year marriage. Jennifer and Ben separated in 2018, but they still remain close to amicably ​raise their kids.

Now that their little ones are teens and tweens, the 13 Going on 30 star and Air actor ​have learned to take a step back in parenting.

“They’re really solid right now,” Jen told People in March ​2024. “I’m just watching them in this new phase of life where they’re figuring out who they’re going to be and what they’re going to study. And I’m so interested in them. All the time, I’m interested in everything about them.”

Violet Anne Affleck

Jen and Ben became parents when their eldest daughter was born on December 1, 2005.

The cutie was deemed her mom’s twin since she was a kid and it’s like they look more alike with age! “Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,” a source told In Touch in 2019. “Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.”

Two years prior, Ben opened up about being the dad of an official tween during an appearance on The Ellen ​DeGeneres Show.

“When we get in the car, it’s got to come on right away. It’s got to stay on the whole time,” he told the former daytime host. “I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of Disney characters who are on the Disney Channel, and we go to Taylor Swift concerts. And that’s my life.”

In November 2023, the Daredevil actress praised Violet for handling college prep “like a champ.”

“She’s totally in charge. She’s a ​self-starter,” Jen said on Live ​With Kelly and Mark. “She’s in the middle of all of that. I’m proud of her no matter what.”

Fin Affleck

Fin, who was born with the name Seraphina, joined the family on January 6, 2009.

They experimented with their personal style over the years and instantly bonded with stepsibling Emme Muniz after Ben rekindled his romance with now-wife Jennifer Lopez.

“Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to Seraphina,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in August 2022. “They love the same music. Emme’s turned [Seraphina] on to a lot of new artists, and they both embrace each other’s quirky fashion style.”

In February 2024, Fin debuted their new hair transformation after they chopped off their feathered bob. During a shopping date with Ben and Emme, Fin rocked hot pink buzzcut around Los Angeles.

Two months later, they confirmed they changed their name from Seraphina to Fin.

“Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” the teen said in front of the guests at their grandfather William Garner’s funeral inside a West Virginia church.

Samuel Affleck

The baby of the family was born on February 27, 2012. ​

“Samuel used to be quietest, but he’s beginning to come out of his shell,” an insider told In Touch in 2019. “He looks up to his older sisters and has a unique bond with Seraphina. The two of them spend hours playing together. They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

In December 2022, Ben took his growing boy to a Lakers vs. Celtics NBA game at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The pair had twinning moments as they shared close to identical facial expressions and mannerisms as they reacted to the game.