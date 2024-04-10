Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Child Fin Photos: Then and Now

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Child Fin Affleck Is a Teen! See Photos Then and Now

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s life got a whole lot brighter when they welcomed their second child, Fin Affleck, on January 6, 2009.

Growing up, the celebrity teen was the younger sibling to sister Violet Affleck and older sibling to brother Samuel Affleck. After Ben got back together with current wife Jennifer Lopez in 2021, Fin gained two additional step-siblings; Emme and Max Muniz.

In August 2022, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Fin and Emme were “definitely besties.”

“J. Lo and Ben couldn’t believe how seamless it all was,” the insider said of their bond. “Even Jen Garner was amazed. She‘s happy that ​[Fin] has found such a good friend in Emme.”