Stars Who Performed at Wedding Receptions: Justin Bieber, J. Lo

Wedding Singers! Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and More Stars Who Have Performed at Receptions

Music brings people together – and some of the richest couples follow up their matrimonial I dos with an intimate performance by their favorite musician.

Fans were shocked to see Justin Bieber perform on stage in July 2024 when he sang his best hits for billionaire Anant Ambani and bride Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The “Baby” singer was reportedly paid a hefty eight-figure deal for the private concert, according to BBC.

He’s not the only A-list vocalist who is a wedding singer, and the full list includes names of your favorite musicians including J. Lo and Mariah Carey.