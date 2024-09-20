Life & Style takes a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of September 22 through September 28!

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

With the social scene picking up speed, there are going to be a lot of invites coming your way. Before you turn them all down, just remember, you never know who you’ll meet.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Hard work will be needed if you want to succeed. Rest assured, the extra effort you put in now should pay off — and then some! — in the end.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

If your emotions have been getting the better of you lately, reach out to a friend and do something to get your mind off things for a while. Sometimes all it takes is a simple change of scenery.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

When it comes to love, sometimes you’ve got to make the first move. Be bold and let that special someone know exactly how you feel about them, Aquarius.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

If life has left you feeling frayed around the edges, it’s time to slow down a bit and enjoy yourself. That could mean a cozy night in or a much-needed night out.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Has something been bothering you, Aries? Scraping the surface of a situation won’t do this week. You need to dig deep and get down to the bottom of things.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

If you’ve been wishing for more money or a better job, networking is key, Taurus. Refresh your resume and start reaching out to people who might be able to help.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Impatience has no place in your game plan, Gemini. It may be tempting to take the shortest route to your goals but rushing causes mistakes, setting you back even farther.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

As life gets busy, your relationship might take a backseat to your career. Single? Look for someone who can disarm your defense mechanisms with ease.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Don’t worry if what you desire is slow to manifest, Leo. The important steps are choosing your goals and then taking action to make them a reality.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

It’s not enough to plod along, being told what to do. You need to be the boss of your own life, Virgo. Focus on yourself and how you can bring in more fulfillment.